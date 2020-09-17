Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

“I expect our club to grow large, to live long and prosper. Strength comes from organization, and organization gains strength through membership.”

Maria Duncan, Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Running Club subclub co-leader, talks with Shannon Beery, FLSC parliamentarian, and Sara Pieluszczak, FLSC treasurer, about a “selfie” scavenger hunt for members designed to help familiarize them with post while rotating through the FLSC Super Sign-up event informational booths Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



This quote by Elizabeth Schenck Smith, the first president of the then-Fort Leavenworth Women’s Club, was on display as the Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club kicked off its centennial year with the Super Sign-Up event Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center.



“Super Sign-Up is primarily a membership drive and so potential members and returning members, new and old, can come and get information about what’s going to go on during the year and all the different volunteer opportunities and subclubs we have,” said Kristine Krivensky, FLSC second vice president and event coordinator.

Rachel Hung and Belinda Jones talk with Chastine Bobbitt, Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club publicity chairperson, about the subclubs offered during the FLSC Super Sign-up Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. Some of the subclubs offered include Book Club, Toddler Club, Running Club, Wine Club and Quilting/Sewing Club. The subclubs allow for special-interest small group gatherings. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The event included informational tables about different events conducted throughout the year, volunteer opportunities, smaller subclubs within the FLSC, a history of the FLSC in honor of its centennial year, a silent auction and a Wizard of Oz-themed photo station.



“Hopefully, (the FLSC) helps people make friends, find their peers, and make connections in the community,” Krivensky said. “It’s hard when you come here for a short amount of time like a lot of people do, especially for international and sister service families.

Lauren Bolen, Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club adviser, pays for her purchase of FLSC memorabilia with Shawlyn Dungan, FLSC ways and means co-chairperson, during the FLSC Super Sign-up Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. FLSC centennial commemoration T-shirts, wine mugs, pottery and ornaments were among the items offered for purchase. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“(FLSC) really helps people come together and find people they have commonalities with and meet people in an easy way,” she said.



Meagan Tucker, wife of Capt. Jason Tucker, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, said this is the first time she has been able to join a spouses club at any post.



“This is the first time I have not had a baby in the house … and this is the first time I’ve not been working or in school, so I thought it would be something fun to do since I had the free time,” Tucker said. “I’d like to meet new people while I’m here. I’m really interested in doing some fun clubs, I want to do community projects, and I just thought it’d be something fun to do because I get bored very easily.”



Katie Lew, wife of Maj. Donald Lew, CGSOC student, said after being involved with the spouses club at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., she wanted to make similar connections at Fort Leavenworth.

“I really enjoyed it and made friends, and it was a good social break from everyday life, so I thought I’d give it a try here,” Lew said. “I think I’ll probably (participate in) more of the subclubs this time because I think some of them are meeting in smaller groups, and just mostly make sure I have some outlets while we’re here and make some friends and just make the most of our short time here.”

Sara Dunn peruses informational booths as Christi King, Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club first vice president, and Katie Payne, FLSC newsletter chairperson, stand ready to share information about the upcoming charity golf scramble during the FLSC Super Sign-up Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. New and returning FLSC members attended the event to learn more about what the club has to offer, such as what special interest subclubs they could become involved in, as well as to see friends and purchase FLSC memorabilia. The FLSC’s charity golf scramble is Oct. 17 at Trails West Golf Course. For more information e-mail flscspringfund@gmail.com. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all FLSC events must be submitted by the FLSC board for approval by post leaders.



Visit the Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Facebook page for updates.