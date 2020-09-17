Katie Peterson | Staff Writer
“I expect our club to grow large, to live long and prosper. Strength comes from organization, and organization gains strength through membership.”
This quote by Elizabeth Schenck Smith, the first president of the then-Fort Leavenworth Women’s Club, was on display as the Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club kicked off its centennial year with the Super Sign-Up event Sept. 9 at the Frontier Conference Center.
“Super Sign-Up is primarily a membership drive and so potential members and returning members, new and old, can come and get information about what’s going to go on during the year and all the different volunteer opportunities and subclubs we have,” said Kristine Krivensky, FLSC second vice president and event coordinator.
The event included informational tables about different events conducted throughout the year, volunteer opportunities, smaller subclubs within the FLSC, a history of the FLSC in honor of its centennial year, a silent auction and a Wizard of Oz-themed photo station.
“Hopefully, (the FLSC) helps people make friends, find their peers, and make connections in the community,” Krivensky said. “It’s hard when you come here for a short amount of time like a lot of people do, especially for international and sister service families.
“(FLSC) really helps people come together and find people they have commonalities with and meet people in an easy way,” she said.
Meagan Tucker, wife of Capt. Jason Tucker, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, said this is the first time she has been able to join a spouses club at any post.
“This is the first time I have not had a baby in the house … and this is the first time I’ve not been working or in school, so I thought it would be something fun to do since I had the free time,” Tucker said. “I’d like to meet new people while I’m here. I’m really interested in doing some fun clubs, I want to do community projects, and I just thought it’d be something fun to do because I get bored very easily.”
Katie Lew, wife of Maj. Donald Lew, CGSOC student, said after being involved with the spouses club at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., she wanted to make similar connections at Fort Leavenworth.
“I really enjoyed it and made friends, and it was a good social break from everyday life, so I thought I’d give it a try here,” Lew said. “I think I’ll probably (participate in) more of the subclubs this time because I think some of them are meeting in smaller groups, and just mostly make sure I have some outlets while we’re here and make some friends and just make the most of our short time here.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all FLSC events must be submitted by the FLSC board for approval by post leaders.
Visit the Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Facebook page for updates.