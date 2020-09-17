Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook” provides a set of rules and guidelines to ensure the safety of residents as well as the aesthetics and uniformity of the villages on post. These guidelines were written in cooperation with FLFHC’s Army partner and the Fort Leavenworth Garrison Command.

Residents agree to follow them when they sign the lease agreement. FLFHC reserves the right to give Notice of Violation tickets to residents who violate the guidelines.



Guidelines include:

Lawns — Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming, edging and watering within their fenced areas.



FLFHC’s contracted landscape company mows, trims and collects leaves in all areas that are not fenced in. Be sure to put all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings away before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC is not responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out.



Grills — Barbecue grills and firepits must be at least 15 feet from homes when in use.



Toys — Basketball goals must be portable and not placed within 10 feet of the street or cul de sac. Trampolines are limited to 16 feet in width, must have side netting, must be secured to the ground, and can only be used within fenced backyards. Swings should never be placed in trees.



Parking — Recreational vehicles, boat trailers, trailers and commercial trucks with exposed storage racks, more than four wheels or exceeding a Gross Combination Weight Rating of 12,000 pounds cannot be parked in the housing areas for extended periods.

Recreational vehicle storage space can be leased through Trails West Golf Course. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.



Other family vehicles that are properly licensed and registered can park in the garage, driveway or in other authorized parking areas along the road beside the curb — in that order. Vehicles should never be parked on the grass, blocking sidewalks or blocking alleys.

Residents can call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300 with any questions or concerns.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices will be closed for staff development from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.



The FLFHC offices and the Self-Help Store will close at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Resident appreciation

FLFHC will celebrate Resident Appreciation Week Sept. 21-25.



There will be several drawings for gift cards throughout the week, as well as other special events. All residents are automatically entered in the drawings and winners will be notified by phone.



• Sept. 21, FLFHC will give away 20 $5 Starbucks gift cards.

• Sept. 22, FLFHC will have a drive-through giveaway of coupons for McDonald’s cheeseburgers or ice cream cones from 3-4 p.m. while supplies last.

• Sept. 23, FLFHC will give away 10 $20 gift cards for area businesses and restaurants.

• Sept. 24, FLFHC will give away five $50 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.

• Sept. 25, FLFHC will give away two $100 Fort Leavenworth Exchange gift cards.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up will be Oct. 10.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation. ?For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

Wash fruits and vegetables in a pan of water instead of running water from the tap, then use it to water houseplants.



Wash fruits and vegetables in a pan of water instead of running water from the tap, then use it to water houseplants.