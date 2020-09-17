Katie Peterson | Staff Writer
When 17-year-old Maegan Brookshire, Leavenworth High School senior, first noticed the rotting, weathered and warped wood on the two Merritt Lake fishing docks this summer, she said it got her thinking.
“Lots of people come to that lake for fishing for catfish and things like that,” Brookshire said. “I thought if I could do something to improve these docks in a way that it’ll help people enjoy the area more and have more use of it, I felt it would benefit everybody.”
This idea eventually grew into her Eagle Scout project, and, with the help of 10 volunteers, Brookshire became one of the first girls from all-female Scouts BSA Troop 166 to complete her Eagle Scout project Sept. 12 at Merritt Lake.
To complete the project, Brookshire, with help from her fellow Troop 166 Scouts and parents, removed rotting pieces of wood from the docks and replaced them with new wood; screwed down weathered and warped wood; and installed six fishing pole holders on each dock for anglers to use in the future.
“The project went really smoothly. I think the only thing was that it did take us a little longer then I expected it to, but everyone was super motivated to help, nothing went wrong, and (it) went as planned,” Brookshire said. “In the end, I was able to accomplish everything that I wanted to, which is really great.”
Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, first announced the decision to welcome girls into its Scouting program in October 2017, and all-female Troop 166 was officially started on Fort Leavenworth on Feb. 1, 2019.
Brookshire is the second Scout from that troop to complete her Eagle Scout project.
“When you stop and think about the fact that I get the opportunity to be one of the first females to come through this program and lead the way for the Scouts who will come after me, it’s amazing,” Brookshire said. “Now they have a mentor and a role model and can say, ‘you know, she faced all the adversity of people who didn’t really agree with the idea.’ To see that somebody has done it, and it is accomplishable, it’s awesome to think about that I have that opportunity to be that (role model).”
Eagle Scout Sarah Zoch completed her project — building four turtle basking platforms for Smith Lake and Sherman Army Airfield — on Aug. 8.
Troop 166 Scout Carey Nestler will complete her Eagle Scout project in the coming months.