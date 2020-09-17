Home Community 9/11 remembrance ceremony CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories 9/11 remembrance ceremony By ftleaven - September 17, 2020 2 0 Facebook Twitter Fort Leavenworth Directorate of Emergency Services and Garrison staff members assemble for a minute of silence to remember first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, during a remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 in front of Fire Station No. 2. Other area 9-11 observances included a Unified School District 207 virtual Freedom Walk, viewable on the USD 207 website, and a moving tribute by Team Red, White and Blue at Ray Miller Park in Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth LampFire Capt. Richard Baggett rings the ceremonial fire bell in three series of five rings — known as the “Last Call,” a tradition of honor and respect for fallen firefighters — to remember first responders who lost their lives in service on Sept. 11, 2001, during a remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 at Fire Station No. 2. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth LampFort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Fire Capt. Richard Baggett, Fire Chief William Maciorowski, Deputy Director of Emergency Services Ryan Dickerson, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Seymour and Chief of Police Robert Ruskievicz stand in front of Fire Station No. 2 for a minute of silence to remember first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, during a short ceremony Sept. 11 at the station. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Annual Freedom Walk goes virtual this year Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club kicks off centennial year Hunt hosts ‘Eight Easy Lessons’ for riders LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:1 + twenty = Stay connected3,084FansLike1,416FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 72.6 ° F 74 ° 71.6 ° 53 % 1.9mph 75 % Thu 73 ° Fri 71 ° Sat 73 ° Sun 75 ° Mon 80 °