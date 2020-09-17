  • Fort Leavenworth Directorate of Emergency Services and Garrison staff members assemble for a minute of silence to remember first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, during a remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 in front of Fire Station No. 2. Other area 9-11 observances included a Unified School District 207 virtual Freedom Walk, viewable on the USD 207 website, and a moving tribute by Team Red, White and Blue at Ray Miller Park in Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
  • Fire Capt. Richard Baggett rings the ceremonial fire bell in three series of five rings — known as the “Last Call,” a tradition of honor and respect for fallen firefighters — to remember first responders who lost their lives in service on Sept. 11, 2001, during a remembrance ceremony Sept. 11 at Fire Station No. 2. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
  • Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Fire Capt. Richard Baggett, Fire Chief William Maciorowski, Deputy Director of Emergency Services Ryan Dickerson, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Seymour and Chief of Police Robert Ruskievicz stand in front of Fire Station No. 2 for a minute of silence to remember first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, during a short ceremony Sept. 11 at the station. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

