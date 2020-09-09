CommunityPet of the WeekPhotosPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Mighty By ftleaven - September 9, 2020 0 29 Facebook Twitter Mighty is a 3-month-old female kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Mighty is a 3-month-old female kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp