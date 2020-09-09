The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Survive to Thrive Fort Leavenworth Challenge continues through Sept. 13. Travel to historical locations on post, take a photo and post it to the FMWR Facebook page. Two winners will be randomly selected to win a $25 credit for Shatto Home Delivery. For more information, visit the Fort Leavenworth FMWR Facebook page.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation bowling leagues start this week. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Haunted Tour ticket sales begin Sept. 22 for members and Sept. 23 for the general public. The tours are Oct. 23 and 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ffam.us.

Post Activities Information and Registration Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. Face coverings and social distancing are required; sanitizing stations will be available. For more information about PAIR Day, visit the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website at leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Area Citadel Club will have its annual fall cookout Sept. 26. Details can be found on the Greater Kansas City/Fort Leavenworth Area Citadel Club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/111430915541893.

Effective immediately, the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop has stopped appointments and curbside pick-ups.

The Young Lives, Big Stories Contest is currently accepting stories from Army youths. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/ylbs.



The Exceptional Family Member Program 2020 Together We Can Learn Virtual Conference is at 9 a.m. Sept. 12. For more information about this free event or to register, visit https://www .eventbrite.com/e/2020-together-we-can-learn-virtual-conference-registration-114578362968.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Virtual Developmental Delay, Autism and Behavioral Learning Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17. For more information about this free event or to register, visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=560168k=076742087D5F.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include the ChildCare Aware website at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite /military-families/army/ or the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange “You Made the Grade” program is underway. Students can take a report card to the service desk along with a valid military ID and students with an overall B/3.0 or higher average will receive a rewards card and be entered into the Exchange semi-annual sweepstakes.

Army Community Service has launched a new streamlined portal to access self-paced training. The Army Family Web Portal Online Learning Management System offers Army Family Team Building, and soldier and family readiness group training that can be taken at home. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

The Fort Leavenworth School Liaison Officer can help answer questions about area schools. Call (913) 547-4802.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information on ACS services, volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for fall enrollment. To enroll for a class, call 684-5138. For more information, call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

Registration is currently open for the virtual Army Ten-Miler Oct. 11-18. To register, visit www.armytenmiler.com/.