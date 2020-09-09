The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy phone line is now open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To talk to a pharmacist about prescriptions, call 684-6059.

Primary Care Clinic appointments are now scheduled for well patients in the morning and ill patients in the afternoon. This allows Munson Army Health Center to keep all beneficiaries safe by separating well and ill patients. For appointments, call the appointment line at 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center is still booking appointments for school and sports physicals. Students must wear athletic clothing for the physical. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

To cancel a virtual appointment with a Munson Army Health Center provider, call 684-6250. Failure to cancel is considered a no-show appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a downloadable vaccine schedule from newborn to adulthood. Visit cdc.gov/vaccines /index.html.

Flu vaccines are not currently available at Munson Army Health Center. The vaccine is expected to arrive in late fall. Many TRICARE authorized pharmacies may offer the flu shot at no cost to eligible beneficiaries as early as September. For more information about the flu vaccine and TRICARE coverage, visit https://www.tricare.mil/CoveredServices/IsItCovered/FluVaccine.

Immunizations are available at the Readiness Center by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 684-6539/6750.

Munson Army Health Center does not permit one-way face coverings or face coverings with exhalation valves or vents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend using these face coverings because air can be expelled through the holes and droplets could reach others and spread the COVID-19 virus.

Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Services is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Emergency walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family members and retirees are now eligible for therapy services. No referral is necessary. Prescriptions for psychiatric medication are still limited to only active-duty patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6771.

The Army Wellness Center is currently offering virtual classes in nutrition, sleep, stress management, strength and conditioning and performance enhancement. Classes are open to active-duty soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians. Beneficiaries can set up one-on-one virtual health coaching appointments. To make an appointment or for more information, call (913) 306-4030 or e-mail AWCftleavenworth@gmail.com.

Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy hours have changed. Call in or drop off new prescriptions from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-through service is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prescriptions called in or dropped off before noon are available the same day. To call in a refill, call 684-6500. To call in a new prescription, call 684-6059. Enter MAHC through the circle drive entrance for screening.