Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

One of the many benefits to residents of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is the presence of a responsive 24-hour maintenance staff. Although it is a valuable asset to the community, saving both time and money for residents, it is important to understand that calls placed to the Maintenance Department outside of the normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday should be for emergency requests only.



Urgent or emergency service requests should only be made when the situation creates an imminent danger to residents or risks serious damage to property. Examples include an electrical power outage, loss of heating in the winter or cooling in the summer, or extensive flooding in a basement.



In addition to regularly offered services, the Maintenance Department also provides self-help items for the convenience of residents at a minimal cost. In addition to items for sale, furnace filters are available at no cost. Self-help items may be purchased at the Maintenance Warehouse at 800 W. Warehouse Road, near the horse stables. Also, residents are asked to complete and return the maintenance survey that accompanies each work order receipt. Resident feedback helps FLFHC provide better service to residents.



Office closures

The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities offices and the Self-Help Store will close at 3 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up will be Sept. 12.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation. ?For more information, call the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.



Resident appreciation

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities will celebrate Resident Appreciation Week Sept. 21-25.



There will be several drawings for gift cards throughout the week, as well as other special events. All residents are automatically entered in the drawings and winners will be notified by phone.



• Sept. 21, FLFHC will give away 20 $5 Starbucks gift cards.

• Sept. 22, FLFHC will have a drive-through give away of coupons for McDonalds cheeseburgers or ice cream cones from 3-4 p.m. while supplies last.

• Sept. 23, FLFHC will give away 10 $20 gift cards for area businesses and restaurants.

• Sept. 24, FLFHC will give away five $50 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.

• Sept. 25, FLFHC will give away two $100 Fort Leavenworth Exchange gift cards.



Utilities tip

The average bathroom faucet flows at a rate of two gallons per minute; by simply turning the tap off, more than 100 gallons of water per person can be saved each month.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.