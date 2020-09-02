Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Trash and recycling pick up days are Tuesday or Friday, depending on the village.

Residents are asked to ensure trash and recycling containers are put away at the end of each trash day.



Trash and recycling containers must be covered and stored in designated locations. Containers can be put out after 8 p.m. on the evening before pick-up day and must be removed from the curb and returned to storage areas by 8 p.m. the day of pick up. Call the Maintenance Office at (913) 651-3838 if trash pickup is missed.



In addition, recycling services are available for paper, glass, cardboard, plastics and aluminum cans. There are several recycling bins around post as well as the recycling collection point at 740 W. Warehouse Road.



Office closures

The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities offices and the Self-Help Store will be closed Sept. 4 and 7 for Labor Day. Normal business hours will resume Sept. 8. To report a maintenance emergency or submit a work order when the offices are closed, call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up will be Sept. 12.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation. ?For more information, call the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.



Resident appreciation

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities will celebrate Resident Appreciation Week Sept. 21-25.



There will be several drawings for gift cards throughout the week, as well as other special events. All residents are automatically entered into the drawing and will be notified by phone if chosen.



•Sept. 21, FLFHC will give away 20 $5 Starbucks gift cards.

•Sept. 22, FLFHC will give away coupons for McDonalds cheeseburgers or ice cream cones from 3-4 p.m. while supplies last.

•Sept. 23, FLFHC will give away 10 $20 gift cards for area businesses and restaurants.

•Sept. 24, FLFHC will give away five $50 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.

•Sept. 25, FLFHC will give away two $100 Fort Leavenworth Exchange gift cards.



Utilities tip

Slow Cookers are a really inexpensive way of cooking. The cooker gently simmers away all day, using little more power than a conventional light bulb.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.