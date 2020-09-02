Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Duchess CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Duchess By ftleaven - September 2, 2020 24 0 Facebook Twitter Duchess is an adult female tuxedo cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. Spay surgery, microchipping and vaccinations are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Speaker discusses underestimating women Units, organizations shift to virtual operations COVID-19 closures and curtailed services Sept. 3, 2020 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:two × 2 = Stay connected3,082FansLike1,414FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 67.9 ° F 69 ° 66 ° 88 % 2.2mph 40 % Thu 78 ° Fri 81 ° Sat 89 ° Sun 94 ° Mon 86 °