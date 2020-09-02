The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Meet and Greet is 5-6 p.m. today. Residents can take a walk to meet neighbors, or stand outside to meet neighbors walking by. Participants can decorate their driveway to help encourage conversation.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie “Onward” (PG), is at 8:30 p.m. today at the old MP barracks parking lot off Bluntville Avenue.

The Post Exchange 12 Weeks of Savings campaign is Sept. 4 through Nov. 25. New deals and specials will roll out each Friday in-store and online at ShopMyExchange.com.

The next Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program Bowling event is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information, call 684-2800.

Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 6-12.

The Post Exchange will be closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day. The Express will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Burger King will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Leavenworth Protestant Women of the Chapel Prayer Walk is at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 outside Pioneer and Frontier Chapels. The event, which will begin with a message on the PWOC Fort Leavenworth Facebook page at 9 a.m., will focus on praying for students and educators. For more information, visit the PWOC Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Super Sign Up is 5-9 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Frontier Conference Center parking lot, 350 Biddle Blvd. For more information, e-mail 2vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Exceptional Family Member Program 2020 Together We Can Learn Virtual Conference is at 9 a.m. Sept. 12. For more information about this free event or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-together-we-can-learn-virtual-conference-registration-114578362968.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Virtual Developmental Delay, Autism and Behavioral Learning Conference is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17. For more information about this free event or to register, visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=560168&k=076742087D5F.

Post activities information and registration Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. For more information about PAIR?Day, visit the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website at leavenworth.armymwr.com.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include the ChildCare Aware website at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ or the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange “You Made the Grade” program is underway. Students can take a report card to the service desk along with a valid military ID and students with an overall B/3.0 or higher average will receive a rewards card and be entered into the Exchange semi-annual sweepstakes.

Army Community Service has launched a new streamlined portal to access self-paced training. The Army Family Web Portal Online Learning Management System offers Army Family Team Building, and soldier and family readiness group training that can be taken at home. For more information, visit https://www.armyfamilywebportal.com/.

The Fort Leavenworth School Liaison Officer can help answer questions about area schools. Call (913) 547-4802.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information on ACS services, volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. For more information, visit https://www.armyfamilywebportal.com/.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID?card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for fall enrollment. To enroll for a class, call 684-5138. For more information, call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.