The following services are open:

Adjutant General services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Army Substance Abuse and Prevention — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Arts and Crafts Center — by appointment only. Face coverings required.

Auto Skills Craft Shop

Armed Forces Bank — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open

Barber Shop (PX), open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — by appointment only.

BOSS — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Central Issue Facility — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Brunner Range

Chapel Services — open Sundays for limited in-person services at Frontier, Pioneer and Memorial Chapels; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only

Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty

DA Photo Studio — by appointment only

Education Center — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Exchange Main Store — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station) — open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Fitness Facilities — Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and Harney Sports Complex Annex, open 5-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Active-duty only before 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Fort Leavenworth Commissary — open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondqy and Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Frontier Community Credit Union — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open

Housing Maintenance Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Housing Oversight Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of two customers at a time

Housing Services Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of three customers at a time

Hunting and fishing allowed

ID Cards — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Legal Assistance Office — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only

Mail and Distribution — 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only

Munson Army Health Center — All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening

National Cemetery — interments only

Optometry Shop (PX)

Outdoor Equipment Rental

Playgrounds — daylight hours only; practice social distancing and clean equipment after use

Post Office

Post Theater — for official training events only; face coverings required

Rod and Gun Club Kennel — by appointment only

RV Storage and POV Resale Lot

School Liaison Services

Smith Dental Clinic — offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Stables and Hunt Club

Trails West Golf Course — open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Transportation Office — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays

Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.

Dining:

Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks — open for take-out

The Fairway Grille, Strike Zone and 12th Brick Grille — open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in

The Dining Facility — open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone.

The following services are closed:

Army Wellness Center

Flying Activity

Frontier Army Museum

Frontier Conference Center

FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center

Harrold Youth Center

Leisure Travel Office

Thrift Shop

Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets.