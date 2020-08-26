Golden Nugget is a male tabby available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FiV), which means he would probably do best as the only cat in a household or with other FiV positive cats. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
