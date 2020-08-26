Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Nugget CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Nugget By ftleaven - August 26, 2020 21 0 Facebook Twitter Golden Nugget is a male tabby available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FiV), which means he would probably do best as the only cat in a household or with other FiV positive cats. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Golden Nugget is a male tabby available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus (FiV), which means he would probably do best as the only cat in a household or with other FiV positive cats. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fitness camps get youngsters outdoors USD 207 board meets ahead of school start Orienteer teams trek historical courses LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:17 + 11 = Stay connected3,081FansLike1,413FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth overcast clouds enter location 78.7 ° F 79 ° 78 ° 78 % 2.9mph 90 % Thu 90 ° Fri 93 ° Sat 88 ° Sun 78 ° Mon 75 °