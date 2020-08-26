Connie Carpenter | Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series

Both newcomers and veteran family teams participated in the installation’s Discover Historical Landmarks Orienteer Meet Aug. 22.



Family members navigated from north to south along the cantonment area where navigational markers were placed at 18 historical landmarks and monuments. In addition to testing their orienteering skills, racers had opportunities to learn about several historical sites and events describing the history of the post, including the first territorial capitol of Kansas, the starting points for the Oregon and Santa Fe trails in Kansas, and the Nez Perce Native American prisoners of war encampment.

Mom Amber Jennings and children Wyatt, Jacob and McKinley roll across the finish line of the Discover Historical Landmarks Orienteer Meet Aug. 22 by Gruber Fitness Center. The Jennings family secured 10 control points in one hour, 49 minutes. Photo by Connie Carpenter



For most of the participants, the event provided young and old family members their first experience reviewing an orienteering map and developing attack plans. The event contained three courses consisting of introductory, intermediate and Olympic distance treks.



Family Team Brougham — Nick, Jessi, Payton, Cali and Layla Brougham — explored the introductory course, which featured markers in the immediate area surrounding the Frontier Army Museum. The first-time orienteers captured six markers in one hour, 13 minutes.



Newcomers Team Adams — Deborah, Gage, Laila and Ariana Adams with Tristan Manch and pup Aurora — also navigated the shorter course. Team Adams secured five markers in 1:00.

Seven families, accompanied by assorted canines, chose to navigate the intermediate course.



Team Hanley — Brian, Melissa, Sarah, Avery and Brendan Hanley with dog Cooper — topped the division, capturing 16 controls in 1:33.



Team Tarter — Nathan, Liz, Sam and Jack Tarter with pups Buster and Walter — applied a circular attack plan capturing 14 markers in 1:29.

Sisters Payton, Cali and Layla Brougham celebrate their capture of control point No. 1, Queen of the Frontier Posts, during the Discover Historical Landmarks Orienteer Meet, a Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventures orienteering event, Aug. 22 outside the Frontier Army Museum. Together with their mom Jessi and dad Nick, Team Brougham captured six controls in one hour, 13 minutes. Photo by Jessi Brougham



Armed with a double stroller and snacks, mom Amber Jennings guided the young tykes of Team Jennings — Wyatt, Jacob and McKinley Jennings — over the five-kilometer course scoring 10 markers in 1:49.



Having recently returned from a tour at Fort Bliss, Texas, veteran Team Howl — Kristopher, Julie, Alexandrea and Elisabeth Howell with dog Nutmeg — dusted off their orienteering skills and cleared the 18-control Olympic course in 2:03.



The adventure series program continues Sept. 26 with the Fall Orienteer Meet starting at 8:30 a.m. at the parking lot near Gruber Fitness Center. For more information, visit FTLVAdventure.com or call (913) 683-5634.