The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.prat@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Fort Leavenworth Civilian Personnel Advisory Center is currently open for virtual meetings only. For more information, e-mail questions to the CPAC general inbox at usarmy.leavenworth.chra-sw.mbx.cpac@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for September. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Leavenworth’s Unified School District 453 is currently hiring. Positions are available for building aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and teachers. To apply, visit www.usd453.org/jobs.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. A wide variety of positions are available. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

Become a Family Child Care?provider. A free training program guides potential and aspiring providers through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

Child and Youth Services has several job openings. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.

The Military Spouse Advocacy Network is looking for a communications coordinator and a marketing coordinator. Both are part-time volunteer positions. For more information, e-mail corrie@milspouseadvocacynetwork.org.