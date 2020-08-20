Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Irving CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Irving By ftleaven - August 20, 2020 17 0 Facebook Twitter Irving is a 1-month-old domestic shorthair kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He won't be ready to go home until September, but adoption applications are being accepted now. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Irving is a 1-month-old domestic shorthair kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He won’t be ready to go home until September, but adoption applications are being accepted now. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local experts help schools plan COVID response Fitness activities adjust for social distancing FLFHC reaches out to explain leases LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:twelve − two = Stay connected3,081FansLike1,414FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 82.4 ° F 83 ° 82 ° 48 % 1.9mph 40 % Thu 82 ° Fri 82 ° Sat 85 ° Sun 87 ° Mon 88 °