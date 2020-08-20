The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

The Discover Historical Landmarks Orienteer Meet is 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, passports, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The free drive-in movie “Trolls World Tour” (PG), is at 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at the old MP barracks parking lot off Bluntville Avenue.

The Protestant Women of the Chapel kick-off is 10-11 a.m. Aug. 25 in the Frontier Chapel parking lot. There will be an introduction into this year’s theme and studies for the upcoming session, a time of worship, and a special gift for every woman who attends. Attendees will stay in their cars to join in worship, and families can attend inside vehicles. This event will also stream live on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/PWOCFortLeavenworth.

The Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Women’s Equality Day observance is at 3 p.m. Aug. 31. The guest speaker is Joni Wickham, author and former chief of staff for Mayor Sly James of Kansas City, Mo. The event will be streamed live on the CAC Facebook page.

The Lewis and Clark Center barber shop is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Customers need to sign in at the table outside the shop and only one customer will be allowed in at a time. Face coverings are mandatory.

The Post Exchange barber shop is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Customers can call (913) 651-3815 or stop by to make an appointment. Four customers and four barbers will be allowed in the shop at a time. Face coverings are mandatory.



Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include the ChildCare Aware website at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ or the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Post Exchange will be closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day. The Express will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Burger King will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Super Sign Up is 5-9 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Frontier Conference Center parking lot, 350 Biddle Blvd. For more information, e-mail 2vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange “You Made the Grade” program has begun. Students can take a report card to the service desk along with a valid military ID and students with an overall B/3.0 or higher average will receive a rewards card and be entered into the Exchange semi-annual sweepstakes.

Army Community Service has launched a new streamlined portal to access self-paced training. The Army Family Web Portal Online Learning Management System offers Army Family Team Building, and Soldier and Family Readiness Group training that can be taken at home. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. To download ebooks, audio books and movies, visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.

The Fort Leavenworth School Liaison Officer can help answer questions about area schools. Call (913) 547-4802.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth-grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail 1ftleavenworth@gmail.com. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-female Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information on ACS services, volunteer opportunities, submit quality of life issues and more. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID?card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for enrollment for fall. To enroll for a class, call 684-5138. For more information call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.