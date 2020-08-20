Starting Aug. 24, Primary Care Clinic appointments will be scheduled for well patients in the morning and ill patients in the afternoon. This will allow Munson Army Health Center to keep all beneficiaries safe by separating well and ill patients. For appointments, call the appointment line at 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Services is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Emergency walk-in hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Family members and retirees are now eligible for therapy services. No referral is necessary. Prescriptions for psychiatric medication are still limited to only active-duty patients. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6771.

The next blood drive is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Armed Forces Insurance Building, 655 Biddle Blvd. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter: FortLeavenworth.

To cancel a virtual appointment with a Munson Army Health Center provider, call 684-6250. Failure to cancel is considered a no-show appointment.

Immunizations are available at the Readiness Center by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 684-6539/6750. For hearing or optometry exams, call 684-6250.

The Army Wellness Center is currently offering virtual classes in nutrition, sleep, stress management, strength and conditioning and performance enhancement. Classes are open to active-duty soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians. Beneficiaries can set up one-on-one virtual health coaching appointments. To make an appointment or for more information, call (913) 306-4030 or e-mail AWCftleavenworth@gmail.com.

Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy hours have changed. Call in or drop off new prescriptions from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-through service is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prescriptions called in or dropped off before noon are available the same day. To call in a refill, call 684-6500. To call in a new prescription, call 684-6059. Enter MAHC through the circle drive entrance for screening.

Munson Army Health Center is currently booking appointments for school and sports physicals. Students must wear athletic clothing for the physical. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center is currently open for all active-duty members for vision, hearing and immunizations. All visits are by appointment only. To book an appointment for hearing, call 684-6250. To book an appointment for vision or immunizations, call 684-6539. For routine optometry and immunization appointments for dependents, call 684-6250.

The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline is available 24/7. Call (913) 306-6960.

Munson Army Health Center does not perform walk-in COVID-19 testing. For patients needing to be tested, call the appointment line at 684-6250 for screening.

Munson Army Health Center requests that anyone accompanying a patient to the clinic wait outside or in the car during the visit because of limited seating and proper social distancing guidelines.