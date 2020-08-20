Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, new residents of Fort Leavenworth have had to electronically sign leases for their new homes, which has led to questions about the homes and the leases they are signing, but Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities has come up with a solution.

Karah Marshall, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities student officer resident specialist, walks video viewers through an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant home in Kickapoo Village, showing them the floor plan and pointing out perks. Floor plan videos are posted on the FLFHC website for potential residents to view to help them select the best unit for their families. Screenshot



“We will begin doing a face-to-face walkthrough for residents that desire to know more about their house or have questions on their lease,” said Joe Gandara, FLFHC community director. “Since COVID-19 has not allowed us to do leases in person, we have had residents sign using an online service.

“We know there may be questions on the lease or about their house that have not been answered,” he said. “We want this service to provide a way to get those questions answered.”



During the appointment, two FLFHC employees — a leasing specialist and an inspector — will meet with the resident at the home.

“We plan to continue this additional service until we are allowed to return to doing in-person leases and move-ins,” Gandara said.



That is not the only plan in the works, Gandara said.



“We plan to put the explanations that are given on our webpage as a catalog of things for the resident to refer to, so all residents can have access without a face-to-face-meeting,” Gandara said. “Likewise, we are going to do a video recording of the lease to further explain it as well.”

Floor plan videos are posted on the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities website for potential residents to view to help them select the best unit for their families. Screenshot



Col. Harry Hung, Garrison commander, encouraged residents to use the new service opportunity during the bi-weekly Facebook live community update Aug. 12 on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

“Please reach out. Don’t stay silent,” Hung said. “You have the opportunity right now. Classes haven’t started, you have the 14-day quarantine, so let’s try to get your home squared away just the way that you want it, perfect, without any of these other loose ends.”



To make an appointment for an in-home consultation, call (913) 682-6300.

FLFHC has also been providing video tours of the different homes available on post.

To view the video tours, visit frontierheritagecommunities.com.