The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

The Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Women’s Equality Day observance is at 3 p.m. Aug. 31. The guest speaker is Joni Wickham, author and former chief of staff for Mayor Sly James of Kansas City, Mo. The event will be streamed live on the CAC Facebook page.

Water Aerobics is 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Harney Sports Complex pool. There is a 13-person maximum on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 684-2190.

?Hancock Pool is only open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Occupancy is limited to 50 patrons. Same-day, one-hour reservations can be made by calling 684-2191 between 8-10:30 a.m. Cost is $1 cash and will be placed by patrons into a locked container as they enter the pool. The pool will close after Labor Day weekend.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. To download ebooks, audio books and movies, visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.

The Fort Leavenworth School Liaison Officer can help answer questions about area schools. Call (913) 547-4802.

Registration is currently open for the virtual Army Ten-Miler Oct. 11-18. To register, visit www.armytenmiler.com/.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail 1ftleavenworth@gmail.com. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is now live and available for families to access information on ACS services, volunteer opportunities, submit quality of life issues and more. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities housing request website is https://www.frontierheritagecommunities.com/military-application/.

The Army Community Service Loan Closet has pre-made kitchen kits available. To make an appointment, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit the Rod and Gun Club website at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store reopening has been postponed. For updates on openings and project requests, visit https://www.facebook.com/USDBSALESSTORE.

Army Community Service in- and out-processing information, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, is available at 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for enrollment for August. To enroll for a class, call 684-5138. For more information call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.

Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and the Harney Sports Complex Annex are open weekdays from 5-9 a.m. for active-duty service members only and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. for all eligible patrons. All facilities are open 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all eligible patrons. Closing hours are dedicated to deep cleaning. For more information, call 684-5120.

Many Resiliency Center services have new phone numbers. For Army Community Service, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069; for Child and Youth Services, call 684-5138 or 684-5137; and for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, call 684-1669 or 684-1839.