Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Kansas summers are hot and humid. It is easy to run out of breath and very important to stay cool. Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities expects residents to run home air conditioners to stay cool in the summer heat and humidity.



For the air conditioner to run efficiently during summer weather, the ideal set point for the thermostat should be no less than 75 degrees.



To keep the air conditioning functioning at peak performance, remember that air conditioners can help a home’s interior temperature stay an average of 20 degrees cooler than the outside.

If the temperature is 95 degrees outside, the most a home will cool down to is 75 degrees. If the thermostat is set to 65 degrees, the air conditioner will run continuously and potentially break.



To help keep a home more comfortable during the summer months, keep doors, blinds and curtains closed on south-facing walls. It is also recommended to use fans to help circulate air within the home.



Summer treat

Residents can stop by the FLFHC offices at 220 Hancock Ave. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 20 to pick up a free ice cream sandwich or popsicle, while supplies last.



Utilities tip

Plan lighting. Not every room needs the same amount of general light. A good lighting plan can reduce lighting costs and still provide all the light needed.



