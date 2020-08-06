Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities reminds all residents of the residential parking restrictions and regulations on Fort Leavenworth.



Recreational vehicles, boat trailers, trailers, and commercial trucks with exposed storage racks, more than four wheels or exceeding a Gross Combination Weight Rating of 12,000 pounds cannot be parked in the housing areas for extended periods.



Recreational vehicle storage space can be leased on post at Trails West Golf Course, ?306 Cody Road. For more information regarding vehicle storage, call (913) 651-7176.



RVs and trailers can be parked at a housing unit for up to three days for cleaning, loading or unloading. Residents who require longer parking must notify and receive written permission from the FLFHC Management Office.



For more information about parking regulations, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook or call the FLFHC office at (913) 682-6300.



Summer treat

Residents can stop by the FLFHC offices at 220 Hancock Ave. from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 20 to pick up a free ice cream sandwich or popsicle, while supplies last.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up will be Aug. 8.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation. ?For more information, call the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

In homes with a programmable thermostat, invest the time to learn to program it to automatically adjust the home’s temperature settings when away or sleeping. Often, programming instructions are on the inside cover of the thermostat.



