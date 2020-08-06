The Homeschool Meet and Greet is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Haymarket Square, 7th and Cherokee Street, Leavenworth. Local homeschool groups will have program information. Face coverings and social distancing are required. For more information, call (913) 674-0447.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG), is at 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the old MP barracks parking lot off Bluntville Avenue.

Registration is currently open for the Army Ten-Miler. To register, visit www.armytenmiler.com/.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through 5th grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail 1ftleavenworth@gmail.com. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is now live and available for families to access information on ACS services, volunteer opportunities, submit quality of life issues and more. For more information, visit armymwr.com/afwp.

The Exchange is reporting that a fake Facebook page claiming to be the Exchange is contacting shoppers claiming they are winners of the Free Friday sweepstakes and sending friend requests. Do not engage with the page or accept their friend request and do not send them credit card information. The Exchange has reported this fraudulent activity to Facebook. Shoppers can always send the Exchange a private message on Facebook if they have any questions or concerns.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities housing request website is https://www.frontierheritagecommunities.com/military-application/.

The Army Community Service Loan Closet has pre-made kitchen kits available. To make an appointment, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit the Rod and Gun Club website at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store reopening has been postponed. For updates on openings and project requests, visit https://www.facebook.com/USDBSALESSTORE.

Army Community Service in- and out-processing information, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, is available at 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Hancock Pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Occupancy is limited to 50 patrons. Same-day, one-hour reservations can be made by calling 684-2191 between 8-10:30 a.m. Cost is $1 cash and will be placed by patrons into a locked container as they enter the pool.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for enrollment for August. To enroll for a class, call 684-5138. For more information call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.

Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and the Harney Sports Complex Annex are open weekdays from 5-9 a.m. for active-duty service members only and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. for all eligible patrons. All facilities are open 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all eligible patrons. Closing hours are dedicated to deep cleaning. For more information, call 684-5120.

Many Resiliency Center services have new phone numbers. For Army Community Service, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069; for Child and Youth Services, call 684-5138 or 684-5137; and for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, call 684-1669 or 684-1839.