Munson Army Health Center will have minimal staffing after noon Aug. 12. The pharmacy, pharmacy drive-through, laboratory and radiology will be closed 12:30-1:30 p.m. The Readiness Center will be closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Medical records will close at noon and the Appointment Line will close at 11:30 a.m.

Munson Army Health Center’s Behavioral Health Clinic has improved access and will now accept all active-duty, family members and retirees for therapy services. No referral is necessary. Prescriptions for psychiatric medication are still limited to only active-duty patients. Call 684-6771/6772 for an appointment.

To cancel a virtual appointment with a Munson Army Health Center provider, call 684-6250. Failure to cancel is considered a no-show appointment.

Immunizations are available at the Readiness Center by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 684-6539/6750.

The Java Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center.



The Army Wellness Center is currently offering virtual classes in nutrition, sleep, stress management, strength and conditioning and performance enhancement. Classes are open to active-duty soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians. Beneficiaries can set up one-on-one virtual health coaching appointments. To make an appointment or for more information, call (913) 306-4030 or e-mail AWCftleavenworth@gmail.com.

Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy hours have changed. Call in or drop off new prescriptions from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-through service is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prescriptions called in or dropped off before noon are available the same day. To call in a refill, call 684-6500. To call in a new prescription, call 684-6059. Enter MAHC through the circle drive entrance for screening.

Munson Army Health Center is currently booking appointments for school and sports physicals. Students must wear athletic clothing for the physical. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center is currently open for all active-duty members for vision, hearing and immunizations. All visits are by appointment only. To book an appointment for hearing, call 684-6250. To book an appointment for vision or immunizations, call 684-6539. For routine optometry and immunization appointments for dependents, call 684-6250.

United Concordia is raising each enrollee’s annual TRICARE Dental Plan maximum by $300. For the contract year May 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, the annual TDP maximum is $1,800. This addition is automatic and will not require any action on the enrollee’s part. For more information, visit www.uccitdp.com.

The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline is available 24/7. Call (913) 306-6960.

Munson Army Health Center does not perform walk-in COVID-19 testing. For patients needing to be tested, call the appointment line at 684-6250 for screening.

Munson Army Health Center requests that anyone accompanying a patient to the clinic wait outside or in the car during the visit because of limited seating and proper social distancing guidelines.

TRICARE telehealth services allow easy access to care during the pandemic. Recent changes include TRICARE covering audio-only telehealth services, TRICARE waiving cost-shares and copayments, and TRICARE reimbursing providers for interstate care to patients. The care must be permitted by federal or state licensing laws. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil.