Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Mike Roth, Unified School District 453 superintendent, shared the district plan for reopening schools during the live Fort Leavenworth Community Update July 29 on the fort’s Facebook page. Leavenworth’s school district includes Leavenworth High School, which is attended by many Fort Leavenworth students.



During the USD 453 board meeting on July 27, there was a unanimous vote to begin the schoolyear on Aug. 24, Roth said.



“Our process and planning, it really began way back last spring and into May,” Roth said. “We started meeting as groups state-wide to really try to create opportunities for all learners.”

There will be three options for families to choose from — on-site, rigorous remote or virtual, which is only an option for kindergarten through eighth-grade.



On-site learning

For families who choose on-site learning, the first two weeks of school will feature a phased approach where 50 percent of the student population will attend Monday and Wednesday and the other half of the student population will attend Tuesday and Thursday. The first two Fridays — Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 — and Tuesday, Sept. 8 will be professional development days for staff.



Full on-site attendance will begin Sept. 9.



During on-site learning, all students, faculty and staff are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, frequently wash their hands and/or use hand sanitizer and will receive daily temperature checks. Students and staff with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who have had recent direct contact with a positive individual should not report to work or school.



If there is a positive COVID-19 case within the school, or local public health conditions and restrictions change, students may be shifted to short-term remote learning to comply with building capacity restrictions and self-quarantine and self-isolation conditions.



Student meals will be served in a “grab-and-go” style and will be eaten in the classroom. Water fountains will be closed, but water bottle filler stations will be available.



For students using public transport, all bus drivers will be temperature-checked before starting their daily routes and will wear face coverings. Students are required to wear face coverings while on the bus.



During the school day, custodial staff will clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces and high traffic areas such as restrooms. After the school day, custodial staff will disinfect desks, chairs, tables, door handles and other frequently touched surfaces including entrances and exits.



Rigorous remote

Families who choose rigorous remote learning are committed for the semester.



In this model, all learning will take place at home and the student will not be allowed to enter the school building for any reason, including activities, athletics, clubs and events.



The instruction will be teacher-led and parents are required to submit a weekly activity log accounting for the minimum daily requirement of 6.5 hours of work.



Virtual school (K-8)

Families who choose virtual school are committed for the semester.

In this model, the instruction will be parent-led with support from an assigned certified instructor or facilitator. The project-based curriculum is in line with state standards.

For more information, e-mail contactus@lvpioneers.org.



For information on other area school districts, e-mail Amanda Buckingham, Child and Youth Services school liaison officer, at amanda.r.buckingham.naf@mail.mil.



Live bi-weekly community updates are at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.