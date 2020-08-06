The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.prat@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for August. The Department of Labor Vocational Training Workshop is Aug. 11-12. The Guide to Federal Employment Class is Aug. 13. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshops are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17-21 and Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. The Exploring Education Workshop is Aug. 19-20. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Leavenworth’s Unified School District 453 is currently hiring. Positions are available for building aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and teachers. To apply, visit www.usd453.org/jobs.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. Positions are available for a speech language pathologist, special education para educator, substitute teachers, school bus drivers, grounds and maintenance assistant and a night custodian. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

Child and Youth Services has several job openings. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.

Become a Family Child Care?provider. A free training program guides potential and aspiring providers through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.