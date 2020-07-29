Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities



Active Building is Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ resident portal. This portal helps residents stay connected to community events and to create and track non-emergent maintenance requests.



To join, sign up at https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com and click “New User” and “Get Started Now.”



There can only be one Active Building account per address; however multiple devices (phones, computer, etc.) can use the same login and password.



The e-mail address used to register on Active Building must be the same e-mail address provided during lease signing. Active Building will sometimes not work with “.mil” e-mail accounts. Residents who need to change the e-mail address to a personal account can call FLFHC at (913) 682-6300 to update it.



During registration Active Building will request an address code. This code is typically the first four letters of the street name followed by the unit number. For example, 175 Johnson Drive would be JOHN175. For address codes for streets that begin with numbers, for example 6th Infantry Road, call FLFHC at (913) 682-6300 and the address code will be provided.



Active building should only be used to submit routine work orders, such as drywall damage, broken tiles, torn carpet or a malfunctioning garbage disposal.



Always speak to a live person in the Maintenance Department at (913) 651-3838 for urgent or emergency work orders. Urgent or emergency work order situations include being locked out, heat failure with an outdoor temperature below 55 degrees or air conditioning failure when the outdoor temperature is above 80 degrees, water or sewage backup, water leak causing property damage, loss of utility service, frozen water pipes, no hot water, clogged shower, or inoperative range or refrigerator.



For more information, call the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up will be Aug. 8.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation. ?For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

When full, a dishwasher uses less water than washing dishes by hand. Let dishes air-dry to save even more on utilities.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details.