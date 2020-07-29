Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Venus CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Venus By ftleaven - July 29, 2020 17 0 Facebook Twitter Venus is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but adoption applications are still being accepted and appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Venus is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but adoption applications are still being accepted and appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR On-post school start pushed back to Sept. 8 15th MP Brigade welcomes new commander Smith retires from active-duty service following change of command ceremony LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:5 × 2 = Stay connected3,085FansLike1,416FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth moderate rain enter location 74.2 ° F 75.2 ° 73 ° 94 % 2.9mph 90 % Thu 78 ° Fri 79 ° Sat 79 ° Sun 79 ° Mon 73 °