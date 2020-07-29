Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Pushing children in jogging strollers, washing the car, athletic activities and swimming were just some of the ways Fort Leavenworth residents spent the day July 25.



Lt. Col. Patrick VanKirk, an instructor in the Department of Sustainment and Force Management (formerly Department of Logistics and Resource Operations), Command and General Staff College, and his wife, Theresa VanKirk, were helping their 8-year-old twin daughters Angelina and Isabella earn some extra money by washing their neighbor’s truck.

“The girls, they have a ton of Legos, but they see all these other sets, and they’re like, ‘We don’t have that person yet,’ so we ask them, ‘How can you earn money to buy it?’” Theresa VanKirk said. “We have a chore chart inside, but then (the neighbor) walked up and asked if they wanted to earn some money (washing his truck).”



Inspired by YouTube’s “Life in a Day 2020” documentary produced by Ridley Scott and directed Kevin Macdonald, Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff went exploring to document what Fort Leavenworth residents were up to during the warm, summer Saturday.



Washing the car

Eight-year-old Isabella VanKirk uses a power washer to rinse the side of her neighbor’s vehicle while her mother, Theresa VanKirk, maneuvers the hose July 25 on post. The neighbor offered to pay the Isabella and her twin sister, Angelina, to wash the vehicle, and the girls said they were going to use the money toward a Lego playset. The Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff provided a glimpse of life on post Saturday on the same day that “Life in a Day” participants were filming glimpses of their lives for the worldwide documentary July 25. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



By washing the vehicle, the girls learned how to apply soap and scrub the car, use a power washer and recognize the importance of safety when using different power tools. Both girls donned ear protection and goggles to protect themselves while the power washer was on.

“Patrick is always all about safety, safety, safety, so they learn all that different stuff,” Theresa VanKirk said.

While 8-year-old Isabella VanKirk scrubs the back of her neighbor’s vehicle, her father, Lt. Col. Patrick VanKirk, Department of Sustainment and Force Management, Command and General Staff College, and her twin sister, Angelina, use a power washer to rinse the front and side of the SUV July 25 on post. The neighbor offered to pay the twins to wash the vehicle, and the girls said they were going to use the money toward a Lego playset. The Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff provided a glimpse of life on post Saturday on the same day that “Life in a Day” participants were filming glimpses of their lives for the worldwide documentary July 25. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Basketball

Sixteen-year-old Shane Marriott shoots hoops in his driveway while his brother, Blake, jumps on a pogo stick across the street July 25 on post. Several children in the neighborhood were out Saturday morning participating in various activities in each other’s driveways. The Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff provided a glimpse of life on post Saturday on the same day that “Life in a Day” participants were filming glimpses of their lives for the worldwide documentary July 25. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



A few more turns around post found 16-year-old Shane Marriott shooting hoops outside his home.



“The hoop was just there,” Marriott said. “I would say (basketball) would be a top sport for me. People say I’m tall, which is a good thing when playing.”



On wheels

Several youth found ways to hang out together while practicing social distancing by skateboarding, riding bikes and, in the case of 10-year-old Stephen Redmon, riding a casterboard for the first time.

Ten-year-old Stephen Redmon gets comfortable on a casterboard while his neighbor, 9-year-old Luca Brown, rides his bike around the driveway July 25 on post. Stephen said it was his first time on the RipStik, but that he had skateboarded before so it wasn’t difficult to learn. The Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff provided a glimpse of life on post Saturday on the same day that “Life in a Day” participants were filming glimpses of their lives for the worldwide documentary July 25. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“It’s pretty hard, but I just like doing athletic stuff,” Redmon said. “I think (athletics) are fun and it’s good for your body.



“I know that you need to eat a healthy diet, too,” he said. “We eat a lot of meat for our protein, and we eat a lot of vegetables in our family.”



Swimming

With Hancock Pool open, several post families took advantage of the cool water, including Cassie Ward, her husband Maj. James Ward, and their children 14-year-old Madeline, 12-year-old Rhett, 7-year-old Danica, 4-year-old Shianne and 1-year-old Colt.



“They love it here,” Cassie Ward said. “We’re from Tampa (Fla.), so they love water. You’re just free.”

Capt. Jordan Horn, incoming Command and General Staff Officer Course student, helps 18-month-old Jaxson swim to his mother, Kristine Horn, while taking their turn at Hancock Pool July 25. The toddler swam back and forth between his parents for several iterations. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, pool patrons must reserve time slots, and only 50 people are allowed in the pool area at once. The Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff provided a glimpse of life on post Saturday on the same day that “Life in a Day” participants were filming glimpses of their lives for the worldwide documentary July 25. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Hancock Outdoor Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for active-duty service members and their families for one-hour time blocks. Same-day reservations are required and must be made between 8-10:30 a.m. To make a reservation, call 684-2191.



For more information about “Life in a Day,” visit https://lifeinaday.youtube/.