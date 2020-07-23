Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

A former 15th Military Police Brigade soldier was presented with the Soldier’s Medal during a ceremony July 16 near the Buffalo Soldier Monument for his recent act of heroism.



Retired Master Sgt. David Royer was presented the award because of the actions he took to end an active-shooter situation May 27 on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth.

David Royer, right, exchanges an elbow bump with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville after McConville presented Royer with the Soldier’s Medal for heroism July 16 at the Buffalo Soldier Monument. In May, Royer, then a master sergeant with the 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention), 15th MP Brigade, stopped an active shooter on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The Soldier’s Medal is awarded to an active-duty or Reserve soldier who, while not on duty, distinguishes himself or herself by heroism not involving enemy conflict. Royer was a master sergeant serving with the 15th MP Brigade at the time of the incident.



“Master Sergeant Royer’s quick thinking and decisive action stopped an assailant and saved lives of countless bystanders and others in the community,” read the award citation signed by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. “Master Sergeant Royer’s bold and heroic actions in the face of extraordinary personal danger reflects great credit upon him, the 15th Military Police Brigade and the United States Army.”



Gen. James McConville, 40th chief of staff of the Army, presented Royer with the award.

“It’s a great day to be in the United States Army because we serve with the world’s greatest soldiers, and we’re going to recognize a great soldier for life today,” McConville said. “What we often think about when it comes to soldiers is you can trust them to do the right thing, the right way, and on that day, we saw the best of what our soldiers can do.

David Royer addresses soldiers, friends and family during a ceremony honoring him with the Soldier’s Medal for his act of heroism outside of combat July 16 at the Buffalo Soldier Monument. In May, Royer, then a master sergeant with the 705th Military Police Battalion (Detention), 15th MP Brigade, stopped an active shooter on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“It’s hard to say what inspires soldiers at the risk of their own lives to intervene and to save other soldiers, but that’s exactly what Master Sergeant Royer did on that day,” he said. “He risked his own life to save others, and we’re very, very proud of his actions that day. Every generation has its heroes and Master Sergeant Royer is one of ours today.”



Though Royer medically separated from the Army on June 22, he said his service is not over as he joins the Kansas City Cattle Company, a veteran-owned and run company.

“They do a lot for the community, and that’s just a perfect example of once you’re out, it doesn’t stop,” Royer said. “Even though we don’t wear the uniform anymore, we’re still here to serve.”