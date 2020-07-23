Home Community Pet of the Week Meet Axle CommunityPet of the WeekPhotosPost Notes Pet of the Week Meet Axle By ftleaven - July 23, 2020 27 0 Facebook Twitter Axle is a male shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Army University resumes resident courses Royer earns Soldier’s Medal for stopping shooter Top soldier, NCO selected for 2020 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight − three = Stay connected3,082FansLike1,419FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 84.4 ° F 85 ° 84 ° 74 % 2.5mph 75 % Fri 87 ° Sat 87 ° Sun 89 ° Mon 86 ° Tue 78 °