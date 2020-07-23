All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to wear face coverings inside all facilities unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings off the installation and within public settings. All Army civilians will comply with the health directors from local authorities on face coverings when off post.

The 15th Military Police Brigade change of command will be shown live on the 15th MP Brigade Facebook page at 10 a.m. July 24. Col. Caroline Smith will relinquish command to Col. Michael Johnson.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie “Dolittle” (PG), is at 9 p.m. July 25 at the old MP barracks parking lot off Bluntville Avenue.

The Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities housing request website is https://www.frontierheritagecommunities.com/military-application/.

The Army Community Service Loan Closet has pre-made kitchen kits available. To make an appointment, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

Eligible personnel who want to hunt on Fort Leavenworth must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID?card and parking pass. For more information, including briefing times and dates, visit the Rod and Gun Club website at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store reopening has been postponed. For updates on openings and project requests, visit https://www.facebook.com/USDBSALESSTORE.

Army Community Service in- and out-processing information, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, is available at 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Hancock Pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occupancy is limited to 50 patrons. Same-day, one-hour reservations can be made by calling 684-2191 between 8-10:30 a.m. Cost is $1 cash and will be placed by patrons into a locked container as they enter the pool.

The Combined Arms Research Library StoryWalk begins near the CARL book drop and continues around the building. Each story is available through Friday. New stories will be posted by 10 a.m. July 27 and Aug. 3.

The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for enrollment for the month of July. Gymnastics, dance and private piano and guitar lessons are available. To enroll for a class, call 684-5138. For more information call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.

The Fort Leavenworth Youth Sports and Fitness Summer Youth Baseball enrollment is currently open online. The camps run from 9-10 a.m. for 5- to 8-year-olds, 11 a.m. to noon for 9- to 10-year-olds, and 1-2 p.m. for 11- to 14-year-olds July 27-30 at Doniphan Field. For more information or to enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil or call the Child and Youth Sports and Fitness office at 684-5138.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Army Emergency Relief 2020 Campaign has reopened through July 31. To donate, visit https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.

The gates are open at all four on-post schools until July 31 for temporary resident parking to help during the moving season. Cars, trucks, trailers and moving vans are permitted. Recreational vehicles and boats are not permitted. When using parking lots, park in the spots farthest away from the school buildings.

Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and the Harney Sports Complex Annex are open weekdays from 5-9 a.m. for active-duty service members only and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. for all eligible patrons. All facilities are open 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all eligible patrons. Closing hours are dedicated to deep cleaning. For more information, call 684-5120.

Many Resiliency Center services have new phone numbers. For Army Community Service, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069; for Child and Youth Services, call 684-5138 or 684-5137; and for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, call 684-1669 or 684-1839.

Harrold Youth Center virtual programs run from 9-9:45 a.m., 2-2:45 p.m., 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To participate, parents must complete a parent consent form and a code of conduct. Links to the events will be provided and some events need hygienically packed supply kits that will be provided by HYC with pick-up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, e-mail christy.l.rohfing-allie.naf@mail.mil or michelle.l.eastburn.civ@mail.mil.

Curbside food pickup is available at 12th Brick Grille from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. To place an order, call 684-2293.