Ward off tick-borne illnesses with these tips from Munson Army Health Center. To avoid direct contact with ticks, stay away from wooded areas with high grass and leaf litter, and walk in the center of trails. To repel ticks, use repellent that contains 20 percent or more of diethyltoluamide (DEET), picaridin or IR3535 on exposed skin and products that contain 0.5 percent permethrin on clothing. Follow all product instructions. To find and remove ticks on the body, bathe within two hours of coming indoors, conduct a full body tick check, examine gear and pets, tumble dry clothes on high heat for 10 minutes for dry clothing and, if clothing requires washing first, wash in hot water if possible or wash regularly then tumble dry on low heat for 90 minutes or high heat for 60 minutes. Symptoms of illness from a tick bite include rash and fever and can develop several weeks following the bite. If you or a family member has become ill following a tick bite, call Munson Army Health Center at 684-6250 for an appointment with a health care provider.

Munson Army Health Center’s pharmacy hours have changed. Call-in or drop-off new prescriptions from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-through service is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prescriptions called in or dropped off before noon are available the same day. To call in a refill, call 684-6500. To call in a new prescription, call 684-6059. Enter MAHC through the circle drive entrance for screening.

Munson Army Health Center is currently booking appointments for school and sports physicals. Students must wear athletic clothing for the physical. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center is currently open for all active-duty members for vision, hearing and immunizations. All visits are by appointment only. To book an appointment for hearing, call 684-6250. To book an appointment for vision or immunizations, call 684-6539. For routine optometry and immunization appointments for dependents, call 684-6250.

United Concordia is raising each enrollee’s annual TRICARE Dental Plan maximum by $300. For the contract year May 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, the annual TDP maximum is $1,800. This addition is automatic and will not require any action on the enrollee’s part. For more information, visit www.uccitdp.com.

The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline is available 24/7. Call (913) 306-6960.

Munson Army Health Center does not perform walk-in COVID-19 testing. For patients needing to be tested, call the appointment line at 684-6250 for screening.

Munson Army Health Center requests that anyone accompanying a patient to the clinic wait outside or in the car during the visit because of limited seating and proper social distancing guidelines.

TRICARE telehealth services allow easy access to care during the pandemic. Recent changes include TRICARE covering audio-only telehealth services, TRICARE waiving cost-shares and copayments, and TRICARE reimbursing providers for interstate care to patients. The care must be permitted by federal or state licensing laws. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil.