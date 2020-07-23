Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Summer in Kansas is hot and humid, so don’t forget about caring for pets.



The privilege of keeping a pet in Fort Leavenworth residences can be revoked and/or a letter of caution issued if the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities pet policy is not followed. Here are some helpful reminders about keeping a pet on post.



The full pet policy can be found in the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” section 7.20. Pet owners are required to provide their pets with suitable shelter from inclement weather and access to food and water. Inclement weather is defined as excessive wind, rain, snow and temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit or below 50 degrees.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.



The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. Collection is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up will be Aug. 8.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation. For more information, call the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.



Utilities tip

To reduce the load on air conditioning, run the bathroom exhaust fan during and 15 minutes after showers and baths during the summer while air conditioning is operating.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details. Don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.