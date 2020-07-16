Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

“Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” by Mo Willems kicked-off the StoryWalk July 13 outside the Combined Arms Research Library.



StoryWalk is a concept that was created by Anne Ferguson with the help of Rachel Senechal of Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vt.



This is the third time CARL has put on the program.



“We purchased two books for each of the stories we are using in our walks, I disassemble them, laminate them and put them outside along a walking path,” said Sierra Hochstatter, CARL library technician. “The idea is to encourage patrons to get up and move while promoting literacy.

Seven-year-old Bennett Pinheiro looks at a page from “Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” as his brother, 8-year-old Weston, reads the page aloud as the boys go on a StoryWalk July 14 outside the Combined Arms Research Library. “Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” will be in place through July 17 outside the library, with the first page near the book drop by the parking lot. StoryWalk participants read pages from a book spread out page by page across a short walking route. Each week a new book will be featured in a StoryWalk, including “If the Dinosaurs Came Back” July 20-24, “Bear Sees Colors” July 27-31, and “Hey-Ho, to Mars We’ll Go!” Aug. 3-7. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“We have been able to put these events on because of the (Command and General Staff College) Foundation, and we are very appreciative of their support,” she said. “Also, while supplies last, we will provide bottled water and will be offering summer reading reusable water bottles for our patrons to keep and use for future walks.”



Each week, the walk begins from the CARL book drop and moves up toward the main entrance of the library and will eventually lead to the library’s other entrance facing the Lewis and Clark Center near Smith Lake. There will also be giveaways at the end of each walk including books and digital prize drawings.



Additionally, there are activities in between pages including physical challenges and questions to think about.



“The purpose is to encourage outdoor activity, foster a love of reading and provide an activity the whole family can do together,” Hochstatter said. “I hope this will provide a safe and enjoyable activity for our families to get them out of the house this summer.



“We do ask families who participate to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines (because of COVID-19),” she said. “Please stand six feet apart, wear a mask if you cannot do that around non-family members, and refrain from touching things more than is necessary.”

Katie Pinheiro and her sons 1-year-old Decker, 7-year-old Bennett and 8-year-old Weston gather around a page from “Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” by author Mo Willems during the StoryWalk July 14 outside the Combined Arms Research Library. “Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” will be in place through July 17 outside the library, with the first page near the book drop by the parking lot. Participants read pages from a book spread out page by page across a short walking route. Each week a new book will be featured in a StoryWalk, including “If the Dinosaurs Came Back” July 20-24, “Bear Sees Colors” July 27-31, and “Hey-Ho, to Mars We’ll Go!” Aug. 3-7. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Each new story will be posted by 10 a.m. Mondays and be taken down by 5 p.m. Fridays.

“Leonardo, the Terrible Monster” will be available through July 17.



“If the Dinosaurs Came Back” by Bernard Most is July 20-24.



“Bear Sees Colors” by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman is July 27-31.



“Hey-Ho, to Mars We’ll Go!” by Susan Lendroth and Bob Kolar is Aug. 3-7.



Pages will be taken down in the case of inclement weather. Check the CARL Facebook page for updates on when pages are taken down and put back up. The Facebook page also has more information about the giveaways and other activities.



“Families are welcome to take pictures during the walk,” Hochstatter said. “We hope they will share them with us to help show how successful our Summer Reading Program and activities are.



“I am very pleased with the participation of our SRP this year,” she said. “Currently, we have 179 readers who are participating in our challenges. …Please count the time you participate in the walk in your (SRP) reading log.”