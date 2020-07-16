The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.prat@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for July. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27-31. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Leavenworth’s Unified School District 453 is currently hiring. Positions are available for building aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and teachers. To apply, visit www.usd453.org/jobs.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. Positions are available for a speech language pathologist, special education para educator, substitute teachers, school bus drivers, grounds and maintenance assistant and a night custodian. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The First Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers for the Child in Need of Care program, the Child Exchange and Visitation Center and special projects. For more information, call (913) 651-6440, e-mail stephanie@casalvks.org or visit www.casalvks.org.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit www.usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

Child and Youth Services has several job openings. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.

Become a Family Child Care?provider. A free training program guides students through the certification process. For more information, call 684-5117.

The 2020 General William E. DePuy Special Topics Writing Competition is accepting submissions through July 20. The topic is “Finding the Enemy in 2035 — What technological, doctrinal, organizational or other advances or changes must we make to find our adversaries on the battlefield of the future?” For more information, call the Military Review managing editor at 684-9339 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.tradoc.mbs.military-review-public-em@mail.mil.