Axle is a male shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Axle is a male shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

19 − sixteen =