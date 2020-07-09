Home Community Pet of the Week Meet Axle CommunityPet of the WeekPhotosPost Notes Pet of the Week Meet Axle By ftleaven - July 9, 2020 5 0 Facebook Twitter Axle is a male shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Axle is a male shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Scout project adds outdoor space to camp 4th of July at Fort Leavenworth MEDDAC welcomes new commander LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:19 − sixteen = Stay connected3,076FansLike1,418FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth light rain enter location 68.1 ° F 69 ° 66.2 ° 93 % 5.1mph 90 % Thu 86 ° Fri 86 ° Sat 85 ° Sun 82 ° Mon 85 °