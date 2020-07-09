Mary Ohmer was presented the Army Service Commendation Medal by Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung in a ceremony July 2 at the Fort Leavenworth Exchange. As general manager of the Fort Leavenworth and Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., exchanges, Ohmer was praised for her support of the military communities and actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is going to the United Kingdom where she will be general manager for U.K./Norway Consolidated.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Hancock Pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occupancy is limited to 50 patrons. Same-day, one-hour reservations can be made by calling 684-2191 between 8-10:30 a.m. Cost is $1 cash and will be placed by patrons into a locked container as they enter the pool.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie “Bloodshot” (PG-13), will be shown at 9 p.m. July 11 at the old MP barracks parking lot off Bluntville Avenue.

The Combined Arms Research Library StoryWalk begins with “Leonardo the Terrible Monster” by Mo Willems at 10 a.m. July 13. Stories begin in the CARL parking lot and continue around the building. Each story is available through Friday. New stories will be posted by 10 a.m. July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3.

The Night Golf four-person Scramble begins at 5:30 p.m. July 18 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members, $55 for non-members. Pay by 3 p.m. July 17 and save $5. Fees include greens, cart, range, food, drink, flight and hole prizes. To register, call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation classes are open for enrollment for the month of July. Gymnastics, dance and private piano and guitar lessons are available. To enroll for a class, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/#page-0 or call 684-5138. For more information call 684-3207 or (913) 704-7595.

The Fort Leavenworth Youth Sports and Fitness Summer Youth Baseball enrollment is currently open online. The camps run 9-10 a.m. for 5- to 8-year-olds, 11 a.m. to noon for 9- to 10-year-olds, and 1-2 p.m. for 11- to 14-year-olds July 20-23 and July 27-30 at Doniphan Field. For more information or to enroll, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/#page-0 or call the Child and Youth Sports and Fitness office at 684-5138.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Army Emergency Relief 2020 Campaign has reopened through July 31. To donate, visit https://www.armyemergencyrelife.org/donate/.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is now accepting vendor applications. To download an application, visit http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/vendors/. For more information, e-mail vendorflsc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To check availability and schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.



The Army Community Service Loan Closet is open by appointment only. Basic kitchen items are available. To make an appointment, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

The USDB Sales Store is open. Items for sale are finished product items already in stock — no custom orders or modifications. Send an e-mail to the store with your name, phone number and the items desired. A sales representative will reach out for payment and schedule pick up. For more information or to make a purchase, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.15-mp-bde.mbx.usdb-sales-store@mail.mil.

The gates are open at all four on-post schools until July 31 for temporary resident parking to help during the moving season. Cars, trucks, trailers and moving vans are permitted. Recreational vehicles and boats are not permitted. When using parking lots, park in the spots farthest away from the school buildings.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange Barber Shop is now open to all personnel by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-3815.

Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and the Harney Sports Complex Annex are now open weekdays from 5-9 a.m. for active-duty service members only and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. for all eligible patrons. All facilities are open 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all eligible patrons. Closing hours are dedicated to deep cleaning. For more information, call 684-5120.

Several Resiliency Center services have new phone numbers. For Army Community Service, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069; for Child and Youth Services, call 684-5138 or 684-5137; and for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, call 684-1669 or 684-1839.

Harrold Youth Center virtual programming has started. Programs run from 9-9:45 a.m., 2-2:45 p.m., 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To participate, parents must complete a parent consent form and a code of conduct. Links to the events will be provided and some events need hygienically packed supply kits that will be provided by HYC with pick-up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, e-mail christy.l.rohfing-allie.naf@mail.mil or michelle.l.eastburn.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Center is open on a limited basis. Tax Center personnel will be contacting customers to coordinate the completion of returns. Priority will be given to customers who had appointments scheduled before the shutdown. The Tax Center door will remain locked, and document drop-off is by appointment only. Masks are required. For more information, call 684-4986.