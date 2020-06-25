Munson Army Health Center’s drive-through pharmacy will only be available for refill pick-up starting July 7. All new prescriptions must be called in to 684-6059 and picked up inside at the pharmacy window. Same-day new prescription pick-up must be called in before 2:30 p.m. Pharmacy windows are open from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Enter MAHC through the circle drive entrance for screening.

Munson Army Health Center is currently booking appointments for school and sports physicals after July 6. Students must wear athletic clothing for the physical. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center’s Readiness Center is currently open for all active-duty members for vision, hearing and immunizations. All visits are by appointment only. To book an appointment for hearing, call 684-6250. To book an appointment for vision or immunizations, call 684-6539. Routine optometry and immunization appointments for dependents will be available beginning July 6. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center will be closed July 3 for the federal holiday.

United Concordia is raising each enrollee’s annual TRICARE Dental Plan maximum by $300. For the contract year May 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, the annual TDP maximum is $1,800. This addition is automatic and will not require any action on the enrollee’s part. For more information, visit www.uccitdp.com.

The Munson Army Health Center Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline is available 24/7. Call (913) 306-6960.

Munson Army Health Center does not perform walk-in COVID-19 testing. For patients needing to be tested, call the appointment line at 684-6250 for screening.

Munson Army Health Center requests that anyone accompanying a patient to the clinic wait outside or in the car during the visit because of limited seating and proper social distancing guidlines.

TRICARE telehealth services allow easy access to care during the pandemic. Recent changes include TRICARE covering audio-only telehealth services, TRICARE waiving cost-shares and copayments, and TRICARE reimbursing providers for interstate care to patients. The care must be permitted by federal or state licensing laws. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil.