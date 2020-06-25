Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

The busy moving season is here.



The staff of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities appreciates the patience and understanding of residents as we work diligently to produce an efficient transition for incoming and outgoing families.



One of the many services available to Fort Leavenworth residents is the free curbside bulk item pickup every Monday. Bulk items are generally up to a two-man carry and weigh up to 150 pounds. Items that cannot be disposed of as bulk items include any items that contain Freon, such as a deep freezer or refrigerator, and liquid solvents such as paints, motor oil and antifreeze.



Moving boxes can be recycled by dropping them off at the recycling yard on West Warehouse Road near the horse stables. Many types of plastic, metal and glass containers can also be recycled there.



The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Point at 810 McClellan Ave. will accept most household solvents and cleaning products, but only accepts motor oil or antifreeze in its unopened original package. Used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at the Auto Craft Shop at 911 McClellan Ave. or at an off-post garage or auto parts store.



Utilities tip

Close the vents and doors in rooms that are not generally used. This will allow the air to circulate better in rooms that are more often occupied and will therefore use less energy than cooling the entire house.



