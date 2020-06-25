The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.prat@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for June and July. The next TRICARE separation briefing is at 11 a.m. June 29. No preregistration is required. The Department of Labor Vocational Training Workshop is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 through July 1. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is 9-10 a.m. July 2. The Exploring Education Workshop is July 15-16. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshops are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 13-17 and July 27-31. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mailusarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Applications for the John W. Poillon Scholarships are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline has been extended to July 1.

Leavenworth’s Unified School District 453 is currently hiring. Positions are available for building aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and teachers. To apply, visit www.usd453.org/jobs.

Fort Leavenworth’s Unified School District 207 is currently hiring. Positions are available for a speech language pathologist, special education para educator, substitute teachers, school bus drivers, grounds and maintenance assistant and a night custodian. To apply, visit www.usd207.org and click on the careers/employment tab.

The Military Spouse Employment Survey is currently open. To participate in the survey, visit https://forms.office.com/Pages /ResponsePage.aspx?id=s_usIb4yFUeQJR4vAVy76fDTbfdAnMVMihmNQxFXz0dUNFJBQkhOV0RNUVY1VlpNNVlWWFZBNEExSy4u.

Qualified applicants are eligible for a $2,000 bonus for enlisting during Army National Hiring Days June 30 through July 2. For more information, visit http://go.usa.gov/xw5j9.

The First Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers for the Child in Need of Care program, the Child Exchange and Visitation Center and special projects. For more information call (913) 651-6440, e-mail stephanie@casalvks.org or visit www.casalvks.org.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.