Pet of the Week, Daisy

Daisy is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is currently closed but adoption applications are still being accepted. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

By ftleaven - June 18, 2020