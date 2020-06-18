Hancock Pool will be open from 1-6 p.m. June 19-21. Occupancy will be limited to 50 patrons. Same-day, one-hour reservations can be made by calling 684-2191 between 8 a.m. and noon. Showers, lockers, diving boards, slides and the waterpark feature are not open. Cost is $1 cash and will be placed by patrons into a locked container as they enter the pool.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary is open for elderly and at-risk patrons from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

The Exchange Express (Shopette) will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting June 22. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

Registration is open for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation baseball camp, dance classes, gymnastics, music lessons and more. Students and instructors will wear face coverings and social distance. Class sizes will be limited. For more information and to register, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Exchange gas station pumps are closed daily 6-6:30 p.m.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange Optometry Shop is now open.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card Office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information or to make an appointment, call 684-2636. To check availability and schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.

The Army Community Service Loan Closet is open by appointment only. Basic kitchen items are available. To make an appointment, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

The USDB Sales Store is open. Items for sale are finished product items already in stock — no custom orders or modifications. Send an e-mail to the store with your name, phone number and the items desired. A sales representative will reach out for payment and schedule pick up. For more information or to make a purchase, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.15-mp-bde.mbx.usdb-sales-store@mail.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library Bingo for Books for children 4-10 years old is 4-5 p.m. today on Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CARL Facebook Page

The Combined Arms Center Golf Scramble is at 1 p.m. June 26 at the Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Register by 3 p.m. June 25 to save $5. Cost includes all fees, driving range, box lunch, beverages, tee gift and prizes. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-7176.

The gates are open at all four on-post schools until July 31 for temporary resident parking to help during the moving season. Cars, trucks, trailers and moving vans are permitted. Recreational vehicles and boats are not permitted. When using parking lots, park in the spots farthest away from the school buildings.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange Barber Shop is now open to all personnel by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (913) 651-3815.

Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and the Harney Sports Complex Annex are now open weekdays from 5-9 a.m. for active-duty service members only and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. for all eligible patrons. All facilities are open 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all eligible patrons. Closing hours are dedicated to deep cleaning. For more information, call 684-5120.

Several Resiliency Center services have new phone numbers. For Army Community Service, call 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069; for Child and Youth Services, call 684-5138 or 684-5137; and for Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, call 684-1669 or 684-1839.

Harrold Youth Center virtual programming has started. Programs run from 9-9:45 a.m., 2-2:45 p.m., 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To participate, parents must complete a parent consent form and a code of conduct. Links to the events will be provided and some events need hygienically packed supply kits that will be provided by HYC with pick-up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, e-mail christy.l.rohfing-allie.naf@mail.mil or michelle.l.eastburn.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Center is open on a limited basis. Tax Center personnel will be contacting customers to coordinate the completion of returns. Priority will be given to customers who had appointments scheduled before the shutdown. The Tax Center door will remain locked, and document drop-off is by appointment only. Masks are required. For more information, call 684-4986.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading program has started. To register, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/.

Curbside food pickup is available at 12th Brick Grille from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. To place an order, call 684-2293.

Curbside food pickup is available at Strike Zone Bowling Center from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. To place an order, call (913) 651-2195.

Free online tutoring is available for eligible U.S. military service members, civilian personnel and their dependents. For more information, visit military.tutor.com.

Fort Leavenworth Chaplain Counseling Services are available for guidance, help and counseling. To reach a chaplain, call the Religious Support Office at 684-2210. For emergencies after hours, call the Emergency Operations Center at 684-4448 to reach the on-call chaplain.