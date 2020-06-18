Lt. Col. Mike Bundt, Distance Education, Command and General Staff College, and, Shannon Bundt, right, lead Team RWB - Leavenworth Athletic Director Capt. Ashley Bain, Army University, her children 5-year-old Autumn Sangster and 6-year-old Austin Sangster, and Team RWB - Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams in Team RWB's walk/run event recognizing the U.S. Army's 245th birthday and honoring the Flag Day holiday June 14 on the path around Trails West Golf Course. Participants carried flags while jogging or walking around the course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Team RWB – Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams carries the nation’s colors around Trails West Golf Course to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Members of Team RWB, an organization that connects veterans through physical activity, jogged or walked the path around the golf course to commemorate the date. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Team RWB – Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams holds 5-year-old Autumn Sangster’s hand as they complete a loop around Trails West Golf Course to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Team RWB – Leavenworth Athletic Director Capt. Ashley Bain, Army University, and her children, 5-year-old Autumn Sangster and 6-year-old Austin Sangster, participate in Team RWB’s walk/run event recognizing the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday and honoring the Flag Day holiday June 14 on the path around Trails West Golf Course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Lt. Col. Mike Bundt, Distance Education, Command and General Staff College, jogs back to connect with his wife, Shannon Bundt, as they run in Team RWB’s event recognizing the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday and honoring the Flag Day holiday June 14 on the path around Trails West Golf Course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Five-year-old Autumn Sangster heads back to the rally point in the Harney Sports Complex parking lot after completing a loop around Trails West Golf Course with Team RWB participants to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

