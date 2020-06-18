Home Community Honoring the Army’s 245th birthday, Flag Day CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosPost NotesTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Honoring the Army’s 245th birthday, Flag Day By ftleaven - June 18, 2020 40 0 Facebook Twitter Lt. Col. Mike Bundt, Distance Education, Command and General Staff College, and, Shannon Bundt, right, lead Team RWB - Leavenworth Athletic Director Capt. Ashley Bain, Army University, her children 5-year-old Autumn Sangster and 6-year-old Austin Sangster, and Team RWB - Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams in Team RWB's walk/run event recognizing the U.S. Army's 245th birthday and honoring the Flag Day holiday June 14 on the path around Trails West Golf Course. Participants carried flags while jogging or walking around the course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Team RWB – Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams carries the nation’s colors around Trails West Golf Course to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Members of Team RWB, an organization that connects veterans through physical activity, jogged or walked the path around the golf course to commemorate the date. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Team RWB – Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams holds 5-year-old Autumn Sangster’s hand as they complete a loop around Trails West Golf Course to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Team RWB – Leavenworth Chapter Captain Lorie Williams carries the nation’s colors around Trails West Golf Course to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Members of Team RWB, an organization that connects veterans through physical activity, jogged or walked the path around the golf course to commemorate the date. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Team RWB – Leavenworth Athletic Director Capt. Ashley Bain, Army University, and her children, 5-year-old Autumn Sangster and 6-year-old Austin Sangster, participate in Team RWB’s walk/run event recognizing the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday and honoring the Flag Day holiday June 14 on the path around Trails West Golf Course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Lt. Col. Mike Bundt, Distance Education, Command and General Staff College, jogs back to connect with his wife, Shannon Bundt, as they run in Team RWB’s event recognizing the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday and honoring the Flag Day holiday June 14 on the path around Trails West Golf Course. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Five-year-old Autumn Sangster heads back to the rally point in the Harney Sports Complex parking lot after completing a loop around Trails West Golf Course with Team RWB participants to celebrate Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CGSOC ceremonies presented online DENTAC welcomes new commander COVID-19 closures and curtailed services LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:18 − five = Stay connected3,074FansLike1,422FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 89.5 ° F 90 ° 89 ° 46 % 5.1mph 75 % Thu 88 ° Fri 84 ° Sat 81 ° Sun 85 ° Mon 83 °