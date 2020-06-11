Munson Army Health Center does not perform walk-in COVID-19 testing. For patients needing to be tested call the appointment line at 684-6250 for screening.

The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy has new extended hours of operation. Call-in or drop-off new prescriptions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and drive-through service is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prescriptions called in or dropped off after noon will be ready the next business day. For more information or to call in to refill a prescription, call 684-6500. The drive-through pharmacy is on the northeast side of the main MAHC building off Biddle Boulevard. The drive-through is closed during inclement weather.

Munson Army Health Center requests that anyone accompanying a patient to the clinic wait outside or in the car during the visit because of limited seating and proper social distancing guidlines.

TRICARE has revised its policy on telehealth services to allow access to care more easily during the constrains of the pandemic. Changes include TRICARE covering audio-only telehealth services, TRICARE waiving cost-shares and copayments, and TRICARE reimbursing providers for interstate care to patients. The care must be permitted by federal or state licensing laws. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil.



Patients who elect to conduct cash-based medical testing, such as antibody testing in the civilian network, will not be reimbursed through TRICARE. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/.

Munson Army Health Center currently does not have dates open for in-person school physicals. They cannot be done virtually.

Anyone with a medical emergency should seek care immediately. If unsure about whether to seek medical care, call the 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), and select option one to speak to a registered nurse.

The Army Wellness Center is setting up virtual appointments for health coaching, exercise prescription, health classes and calorie recommendations/adjustments. For more information or to set up an appointment, e-mail awcftleavenworth@gmail.com.

Munson Army Health Center has a services tracker. It lists the availability of health services and their modifications on the MAHC Facebook page.

The Army Wellness Center offers free online classes. For more information or to sign up, e-mail awcftleavenworth@gmail.com.

TRICARE is offering webinars on a variety of topics, including maternity and newborn care, transition from active-duty to retirement, benefits and programs for National Guard and Reserve, permanent-change-of-station moves and separating from active duty. For more information or to sign up, visit www.tricare-west.com/go/webinars.

The Munson Army Health Center has started virtual occupational therapy appointments.