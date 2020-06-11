The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call (913) 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call (800) 342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call (913) 342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.prat@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Military Child Education Coalition Parent-to-Parent community-based teams are available for webinar support. For more information, visit https://www.militarychild.org/webinars.

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP?workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops have been canceled until further notice. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several vitrtual classes scheduled for June. The next Army Days are June 15 and 22. The next TRICARE separation briefings are at 11 a.m. June 15 and 29. No preregistration is required. The next finance briefings are June 16 and 23. The next Executive Department of Labor Workshops is 8 a.m. to noon June 17-19. The next TRICARE retirement briefing is at 11 a.m. June 22. No preregistration is required. The Federal Application Seminar is 9-11 a.m. June 24. The Advanced Linkedin Seminar is 9-11 a.m. June 25. The Department of Labor Vocational Training Workshop is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 through July 1. For more information or to register, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Applications for the John W. Poillon Scholarships are available at the Fort Leavenworth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members, currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth, or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline has been extended to July 1.

The 2020 General William E. DePuy Special Topics Writing Competition is accepting submissions through July 20. The topic is “Finding the Enemy in 2035 — What technological, doctrinal, organizational or other advances or changes must we make to find our adversaries on the battlefield of the future?” For more information, call the Military Review managing editor at 684-9339 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.tradoc.mbs.military-review-public-em@mail.mil.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.