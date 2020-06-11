The following services are open:

Adjutant General services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Army Substance Abuse and Prevention — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Arts and Crafts Center — by appointment only. Face coverings required.

Auto Skills Craft Shop

Armed Forces Bank — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open

Barber Shop (PX), open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — by appointment only.

BOSS — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Central Issue Facility — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Chapel Services — open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays for limited in-person services at Frontier and Pioneer Chapels; virtual congregations only at Memorial Chapel; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail

Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only

Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty

DA Photo Studio — by appointment only

Education Center — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Exchange Main Store and Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station) — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fitness Facilities — Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and Harney Sports Complex Annex, open 5-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Active-duty only before 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Fort Leavenworth Commissary — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Frontier Community Credit Union — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open

Housing Maintenance Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Housing Oversight Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of two customers at a time

Housing Services Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of three customers at a time

Hunting and fishing allowed

ID Cards — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Legal Assistance Office — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only

Mail and Distribution — 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only

Munson Army Health Center — All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening

National Cemetery — interments only

Outdoor Equipment Rental

Playgrounds — daylight hours only; practice social distancing and clean equipment after use

Post Office

Post Theater — for official training events only; face coverings required

Rod and Gun Club Kennel — by appointment only

RV Storage and POV Resale Lot

School Liaison Services

Smith Dental Clinic — offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Stables and Hunt Club

Trails West Golf Course — open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Transportation Office — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only

Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays

Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.

Dining:

Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks — open for take-out

The Fairway Grille, Strike Zone and 12th Brick Grille — open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in

The Dining Facility — open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone.

The following services are closed:

Army Wellness Center

Brunner Range

Flying Activity

Frontier Army Museum

Frontier Conference Center

FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center

Harrold Youth Center

Leisure Travel Office

Optometry Shop (PX)

Thrift Shop

USDB Sales Store — open for face covering pickup only 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays

Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets.