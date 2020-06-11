The following services are open:
Adjutant General services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Army Community Service, including Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, Family Action Plan, Military Family Life Consultant, New Parent Support Program and Survivor Outreach Services — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Army Substance Abuse and Prevention — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Arts and Crafts Center — by appointment only. Face coverings required.
Auto Skills Craft Shop
Armed Forces Bank — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open
Barber Shop (PX), open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — by appointment only.
BOSS — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Central Issue Facility — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Chapel Services — open 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays for limited in-person services at Frontier and Pioneer Chapels; virtual congregations only at Memorial Chapel; counseling available by appointment/telephone/e-mail
Child Development Centers — For mission-essential families only
Combined Arms Research Library — pick-up available for CGSS and SAMS students and faculty
DA Photo Studio — by appointment only
Education Center — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Exchange Main Store and Exchange Express (Shoppette/Gas Station) — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Fitness Facilities — Gruber Fitness Center, Harney Sports Complex and Harney Sports Complex Annex, open 5-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Active-duty only before 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Fort Leavenworth Commissary — open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Frontier Community Credit Union — lobby closed, drive-through and ATM open
Housing Maintenance Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Housing Oversight Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of two customers at a time
Housing Services Office — 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; limit of three customers at a time
Hunting and fishing allowed
ID Cards — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Legal Assistance Office — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only
Mail and Distribution — 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays only
Munson Army Health Center — All patrons must enter through circle drive door for screening
National Cemetery — interments only
Outdoor Equipment Rental
Playgrounds — daylight hours only; practice social distancing and clean equipment after use
Post Office
Post Theater — for official training events only; face coverings required
Rod and Gun Club Kennel — by appointment only
RV Storage and POV Resale Lot
School Liaison Services
Smith Dental Clinic — offering sick call only from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Stables and Hunt Club
Trails West Golf Course — open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Transportation Office — by appointment/telephone/e-mail only
Visitor Control Center — open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends and holidays
Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.
Dining:
Burger King, Charley’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks — open for take-out
The Fairway Grille, Strike Zone and 12th Brick Grille — open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in
The Dining Facility — open for subsistence-in-kind service members only; drive-through window is open to everyone.
The following services are closed:
Army Wellness Center
Brunner Range
Flying Activity
Frontier Army Museum
Frontier Conference Center
FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center
Harrold Youth Center
Leisure Travel Office
Optometry Shop (PX)
Thrift Shop
USDB Sales Store — open for face covering pickup only 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays
Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets.