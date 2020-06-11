Army University Public Affairs

The Command and General Staff Officer Course Class of 2020 graduates June 12. The Army’s civilian and military leaders will address the class in virtual graduation ceremonies that will be posted to the Army University and Command and General Staff College Facebook pages at 6 p.m.



Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will address the students during the virtual ceremony. The college will also recognize individual writing, leadership and physical fitness award winners, class leaders, and the 135 students who earned the master of military arts and science degree.

Iron Major competitor Maj. Jennifer Purser, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, demonstrates a portion of the first week’s workout in the four-week Iron Major competition May 16 at Normandy Field. Each week of the competition, a new workout was revealed for competitors to complete and record on their own. In the second event, the challenge was to complete as many rounds of 100 air squats, 90 sit-ups, 80 alternating lunges, 70 push-ups, 60 mountain climbers, 50 flutter kicks, 40 burpees, 30 hand-release push-ups, 20 jump squats and 10 toe touches as possible in 20 minutes. Purser finished in first place in the first three workouts, with the fourth and final workout in the competition being revealed and completed by May 24. Purser was named the 2020 female Iron Major. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



This year, 1,125 students will graduate from the course, including 113 international students from 89 countries and 21 civilians from the Department of the Army and six other federal agencies.



International students will receive their CGSC International Graduate Badge in a virtual ceremony to be posted to the Army University Facebook page at 6 p.m. today.

Lt. Gen. James Rainey, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth and CGSC commandant, will address the international badge recipients in the virtual ceremony.



The CGSOC Class of 2020 award recipients are:

The General George C. Marshall Award is presented to the distinguished U.S. graduate of each class. The Marshall Award is awarded to Maj. Sarah Gerstein.



The General Dwight D. Eisenhower Award is presented to the distinguished international officer graduate of each class. The Eisenhower Award is awarded to Maj. Alessio Battisti of Italy.



The General Colin L. Powell Interagency Award recognizes the distinguished interagency student in each class. This award is for excellence in scholarship and overall contributions to interagency education. The Powell Award is awarded to Dennis Hernandez, Defense Intelligence Agency.

Iron Major competitor Maj. Kyle Payne, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, carries a 42-pound ruck sack along a six-mile route for the third of four workouts in the Iron Major competition May 16 on Sheridan Drive. Payne finished the first two workouts in first place and the ruck portion just behind Maj. Jake Grob. Each week a new workout was revealed for competitors to complete and record on their own. The annual competition, vying for the Iron Major Award for exceptional physical fitness, was modified because of COVID-19 precautions. Payne was named the 2020 male Iron Major. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The General James M. Wright Award is presented to the Distinguished Master Logistician in each class. The Wright award is awarded to Maj. Sean McFarling.



The General George S. Patton Jr. Award is presented to the Distinguished Master Tactician in each class. The Patton Award is awarded to Maj. Evan Roderick.



The General Douglas MacArthur Award recognizes scholarship and professional writing on the subject of military leadership. The MacArthur Award is awarded to Maj. Victoria Fernandes Sullivan.



The Iron Major Award goes to the student who finishes first in a grueling series of events designed to test endurance and strength. This year’s male Iron Major is Maj. Kyle Payne and female Iron Major is Maj. Jennifer Purser.



The Arter-Darby Award is awarded to a student for excellent scholarship and writing in military history. The Arter-Darby Award is awarded to Maj. William Watts.



The Arter-Doniphan Award goes to the class graduate who earned the highest overall grade point average for the year. The Arter-Doniphan Award is awarded to Maj. Craig Massie.



The General John J. Pershing Award recognizes the outstanding non-resident graduate from each of the four annual Advanced Operations Courses of distance learning. The Pershing Award is awarded to Maj. Linda Chung.

Maj. Evan Roderick, left, has been named the General George S. Patton Jr. Distinguished Master Tactician Award recipient, and Maj. Sean McFarling, right, has been named the Major General James M. Wright Distinguished Master Logistician Award recipient for the 2020 Command and General Staff Officer Course. They are seen here May 15 in front of the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The Major General Hans Schlup Award recognizes the importance of relationships developed among the network of friends and professional acquaintances made while attending CGSC. The Schlup Award is awarded to Capt. Abdel-Aziz Ali Orou of Benin.



The Excellence in Information Warfare Writing Award is presented each year to the student who excels in research and writing on the subjects of command, control, communications, computers and intelligence. It encourages students to study these subjects and provides opportunities for the publication and dissemination of the results. The Excellence in Information Warfare Writing Award is awarded to Maj. Mark Podrazik.



The Birrer-Brookes Award is awarded for the most outstanding master of military art and science thesis. The Birrer-Brookes Award is awarded to Maj. Sarah Gerstein.



The Homeland Security Studies Award recognizes research excellence in homeland security, homeland defense, and defense to support civil authorities. The Homeland Security Studies Award is awarded to Air Force Maj. Nicholas Danielson.



The Excellence in Joint Service Warfare Award reflects superior knowledge and leadership of joint, multinational and interagency instruction throughout the academic year. The Excellence in Joint Service Warfare Award is awarded to Maj. Andrew Sivanich.



The Father Donald Smythe Award recognizes excellence in military history. The Smythe Award is awarded to Maj. Alessio Battisti of Italy.



The Simons Center Interagency Writing Award recognizes scholarship that advances interagency cooperation, coordination, and collaboration. The Simons Center Award is awarded to Maj. Benjamin Chinsky.



The Lieutenant Colonel Boyd McCanna Harris Leadership Award is presented for recognized superior research by a resident CGSOC student in the field of organizational leadership. The Harris Award is awarded to Maj. Brent Stone.



The Brigadier General Benjamin H. Grierson Award goes to the student who demonstrates excellence in strategic studies. The Grierson Award is awarded to Maj. Sidney McMath.