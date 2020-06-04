Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The Combined Arms Research Library kicked off the summer reading program with a watch party June 1 on the CARL Facebook page.

Sierra Hochstatter, Combined Arms Research Library library technician, places “treasure” — several spy-, secret agent- and code-themed books and prizes — in a section of the children’s library for summer reading program participants to find, while preparing to make the program kick-off party video, later broadcast on Facebook, May 29 at the library. Hochstatter explained in the video how to use a cipher wheel to decode riddles she placed around the library. The decoder can help participants solve the riddles as well as gather clues to find the location of the treasure. The cipher wheel can be found at https://bobmckay.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Caeser-Cipher-Wheel-Printable-Template.pdf. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“I (wanted) to take everyone on an adventure where we will ‘Read, Investigate and Discover’ what secrets the CARL kids’ room holds,” said Sierra Hochstatter, CARL circulation library technician.

During the watch party, Hochstatter read three different stories — “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Andrea Beaty; “Agent Secret” based on the Nick Jr. show “Backyardigans;” and “Alpha Bravo Charlie: The Military Alphabet” by Chris L. Demarest — before guiding viewers through a series of riddles posted around CARL’s Children’s Library room that led to a hidden treasure. Viewers were able to download and print their own cipher wheel to solve the riddles and glean clues to find the treasure.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, CARL is currently not open to the public, but Hochstatter said it was still important that the summer reading program goes on.

“We want to prevent ‘summer slide’ where children lose parts of what they have learned from school over the summer and have to do the work again when school starts,” Hochstatter said. “That doesn’t mean you have to read nonfiction books all summer; read what makes you happy.



“We log time spent reading, not how many books you read,” she said. “Try new genres this summer. Did you read a legal document? Count it. Was a book read to you? It counts. You read this article? Log it.”



Readers of any age can participate in the summer reading program, which runs through Aug. 12, by signing up at https://carl.beanstack.org.

Each age group — Pre-readers (0-4 years), Youth A (5-9 years), Youth B (10-13) and Teens and Adults (14 and older) — has different prizes and activities that are age appropriate, Hochstatter said. Prizes are earned with every three hours read. Additionally, participants can earn the Summer Activities Badge by completing the age-appropriate activities.



“Participate in the program together. Reading is for all ages and is even more fun when you share what you discover with others,” Hochstatter said. “Be sure to stay in touch with friends as well and talk about the books and programs you experience this summer.”



To request books to borrow or to pick-up prizes, fill out a “Library Materials Pick-up Request” on the CARL website at https:carlcgsc.libguides.com.

“When you request materials, we ask that you include the title of the book and the call number. Providing the full title is very important because the call number can be the same for many different books in the kids’ room (like the Harry Potter series),” Hochstatter said. “Until the library is open to the public, the prizes and books will be requested this way. When requesting your prize, I suggest requesting books at the same time to save yourself a trip.

“I look forward to interacting with everyone this summer,” she said.



For the most up-to-date information on CARL summer programs and activities, visit the CARL Facebook page. Download the Beanstack Tracker app on any Apple or Android device to log reading from anywhere.