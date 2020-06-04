The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Recycle Challenge continues through June 8. Create designs using items from the recycle bin and upload photos to the FMWR Facebook page.

Harrold Youth Center virtual programming has started. Programs run from 9-9:45 a.m., 2-2:45 p.m., 3-3:45 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To participate, parents must complete a parent consent form and a code of conduct. Links to the events will be provided and some events need hygienically packed supply kits that will be provided by HYC with pick-up from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, e-mail christy.l.rohfing-allie.naf@mail.mil or michelle.l.eastburn.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Center is open on a limited basis. Tax Center personnel will be contacting customers to coordinate the completion of returns. Priority will be given to customers who had appointments scheduled before the shutdown. The Tax Center door will remain locked, and document drop-off is by appointment only. Masks are required. For more information, call 684-4986.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club is looking for volunteers for its 2020/2021 board. Positions include historian, hospitality chair, scholarship chair, fall fundraiser chair, vendor coordinator, and ways and means chair. FLSC?memberships are also available. To apply, visit http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org.

Curbside food pickup is available at 12th Brick Grille from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. To place an order, call 684-2293.

Curbside food pickup is available at Strike Zone Bowling Center from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. To place an order, call (913) 651-2195.

Fort Leavenworth is conducting repaving projects over the next few weeks. Traffic will be affected along Kickapoo Road, Bluntville Avenue, the roads around Sherman Army Airfield and a portion of Kearny Avenue between McClellan and Thomas Avenues. There will be flag crews, lane closures and detours.



Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has provided updated information on on-post activities and program spotlights. For the most current information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promos/survive-thrive-home-acs.

Free online tutoring is available for eligible U.S. military service members, civilian personnel and their dependents. For more information, visit military.tutor.com.

Fort Leavenworth Chaplain Counseling Services are available for guidance, help and counseling. To reach a chaplain, call the Religious Support Office at 684-2210. For emergencies after hours, call the Emergency Operations Center at 684-4448 to reach the on-call chaplain.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with a limited staff. Appointments are required for PIN reset, DEERS enrollment, initial ID card, expired or expiring within 30 days ID card, lost ID card or ID card needed for a medical appointment.

Personnel who need to clear Army Community Service can call (913) 683-9069.

Cloth face coverings are required to enter the Fort Leavenworth Commissary, Post Exchange, Shoppette and Munson Army Health Center.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary and Post Exchange have special shopping hours from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for patrons over the age of 60, expectant mothers and patrons requiring special assistance.

The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange is offering curbside pick-up. Patrons need to place an order through shopmyexchange.com, check out and select “pick-up in store.” When the order is ready for pick-up, the customer will receive a call from a store associate and they will coordinate pick-up details. Upon pick-up, the customer will park in a reserved spot and call (913) 547-1786. A PX employee will deliver the order.



Army Community Service virtual financial counseling is available for service members. For more information or to make an appointment, call Tyler Landes at (319) 371-5280.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services’ Survive to Thrive at Home program and ideas can be found at https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/promo/survive-and-thrive-home-resources.

Military OneSource Military and Family Life Counseling supports service members, family members and survivors with non-medical private counseling. For more information, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help/non-medical-counseling/military-and-family-life-counseling.

The Combined Arms Research Library offers access to a free, online digital library. Online services include Overdrive, RBdigital, Teachables and Mango Languages. To register, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community.

Army Emergency Relief assistance is available to soldiers and families affected by COVID-19. Contact an AER caseworker through the Army Operations Center at (703) 697-0218.